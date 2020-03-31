The Calgary Stampeders signed former Oakland Raiders linebacker Cory James on Tuesday.

James, a sixth-round pick of the Raiders in the 2016 NFL draft, played 26 games and made 14 starts with the team during the 2016 and 2017 seasons. He posted 104 total tackles and forcing two fumbles over those two seasons. He was placed on injured reserve on Dec. 13, 2017, and waived with a failed-physical designation on May 4, 2018.

In college, James played 51 games over four seasons at Colorado State and finished his collegiate career fourth on the Rams’ all-time list with 24 sacks. He also had 230 total tackles including 41.5 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and three passes defended.