Tampa Bay Lightning forward Ryan Callahan has been diagnosed with degenerative back disease and will be placed on long-term injured reserve.

According to Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois, it has been recommended that Callahan no longer play professional hockey.

In 52 games last season, Callahan recorded seven goals and 17 points. In 757 career games, he has 186 goals and 386 points.

The 34-year-old has one year left ($5.8 million AAV) on his contract. Callahan is currently ranked No. 6 on TSN Hockey's Trade Bait board.

Callahan was drafted by the New York Rangers in the fourth round (127th overall) at the 2004 NHL Draft. He spent seven seasons with the Rangers before being traded to the Lightning (along with three picks) in exchange for Martin St. Louis and a second-round pick. He won a silver medal at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics with Team USA.