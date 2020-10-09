Oilers pick up Turris on two-year deal; Talbot off to Minnesota

Cam Talbot is heading to the Twin Cities.

According to TSN Senior Hockey Writer Frank Seravalli, Talbot and the Minnesota Wild have agreed to a three-year deal worth $11 million.

Hearing Talbot in #mnwild is 3 years, $11 million. $3.67m AAV. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) October 9, 2020

The works out to be an average annual value of $3.67 million.

Minnesota will be Talbot's fifth team as he's previously appeared with the New York Rangers, Edmonton Oilers, Philadelphia Flyers and, most recently, the Calgary Flames.

Talbot spent last season with the Flames and recorded a goals-against average of 2.63 and a save percentage of .919 in 26 games.