Canada advances to Cup quarterfinals with win over Japan at rugby sevens series

LONDON — Adam Zaruba scored three tries as Canada capped pool play Saturday at the rugby sevens World Series London stop with a 31-12 victory over Japan.

Justin Douglas and substitute Jake Thiel also scored tries for the Canadians while Nathan Hirayama added three conversions.

The Canadians, who finished pool play at 2-1, will take on the United States Sunday in the Cup quarterfinals.

Canada began Saturday's competition by edging Argentina 14-12, then lost a 45-14 rout against South Africa.

Douglas and Matt Mullins scored the Canadian tries against Argentina. Mullins and Luke McCloskey had tries against the South Africans.

The Canadian men's team came into the penultimate World Series tournament of the year ranked 12th.