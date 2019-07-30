Hockey Canada has announced their 22-man roster for the upcoming Hlinka Gretzky Cup taking place next week in Breclav, Czech Republic and Piestany, Slovakia.

The roster is led by 16-year-old Sudbury Wolves centre Quinton Byfield, who is expected to be selected in the top five in next year’s NHL Draft, as well as defencemen Daemon Hunt and Jamie Drysdale, two prospects that played for Canada at the 2019 IIHF U18 World Championship in Sweden last April.

Byfield scored 29 goals and 32 assists over 64 games in 2018-19 with the Wolves, his first season in the Ontario Hockey League.

The roster was finalized on Tuesday after a five-day, 44-player selection camp.

“We were pleased with the level of competition at selection camp, and our staff is confident in the 22 players that have earned their spot on Team Canada for the Hlinka Gretzky Cup,” said Brad McEwen, head scout for the Program of Excellence. “The skill and intensity showed by all 44 players at camp made our decisions difficult, but we know our players and staff will embrace the opportunity to wear the Maple Leaf as we look to bring home a gold medal.”

The tournament runs from Aug. 5-10 with Canada’s first game slated to take place against Finland on Aug. 5 at 9:30am ET across the TSN Network. You can watch all of Canada’s games on TSN and TSN.ca.

The Canadians have captured gold in 22 out of 28 appearances at the under-18 mid-summer hockey tournament. They defeated Sweden 6-2 to win gold last year on home soil in Edmonton.