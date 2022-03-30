Canada Basketball faces lawsuit over former national team player's alleged injury Former Canadian national team basketball player Carl English is suing Canada Basketball for more than $400,000 after allegedly suffering an injury during a practice in 2013 that caused him to lose out on several job opportunities.

English filed his lawsuit on Nov. 25, 2021. It has not been reported before now. His seven-page statement of claim says he is seeking $425,473.50 plus interest from Canada Basketball and the Canadian Basketball Foundation, a registered charitable organization dedicated to growing basketball in Canada.

A native of St. John’s, N.L., English, 41, played college basketball at the University of Hawaii from 1999 to 2003 before playing professionally in the U.S. and throughout Europe. In 2013, while he was playing in Spain, English was invited to a Canadian national team training camp.

In July 2013, according to his lawsuit, English signed a declaration form indicating that the value of his upcoming contract was 260,000 Euros. The lawsuit does not provide details of English’s contract.

“On Aug. 5, 2013, during a team practice, [English] sustained an injury to his right elbow,” says English’s statement of claim. “On Aug. 18, 2013, [English] again sustained additional trauma to his right elbow at practice, which ultimately prevented [English] from further participation with the Canadian senior men’s basketball team. [English] had surgery on his elbow on Sept. 7, 2013, for a bursal excision and a triceps tendon tear.”

English later had to undergo rehabilitation and lost out on job opportunities in basketball, his claim says. He played for Canada in the 2015 Pan Am Games in Toronto.

Blair Rogers, English’s lawyer, declined to comment.

Canada Basketball spokesman Matt Walker told TSN that the organization learned of the lawsuit in December.

“Following an injury, Canada Basketball fully supported Carl’s insurance claim and lobbied on his behalf with a third-party insurance company,” Walker wrote in an email to TSN. “The organization will address the claims raised in this lawsuit through proper legal channels, while also continuing to work with Carl on a suitable resolution for both parties.”

A Canada Basketball representative emailed English on Sept. 16, 2013, to confirm the “insurance amount” for his gross salary was up to 300,000 Euros. English was unable to reach an agreement with Canada Basketball’s insurance company and hired a lawyer to pursue a claim.

On or about Jan. 6, 2020, in the course of settling his claim with the insurance company, English alleges he was told by his lawyer that he was in fact not covered for lost wages under the Insurance Policy and that Canada Basketball and/or Canadian Basketball Foundation should have obtained that coverage.

“[Canada Basketball has] not compensated [English] for any lost wages that were a result of his injury while participating on the Canadian Senior Men’s Basketball Team nor have nor did they put an insurance policy in place which would have the same effect,” English’s claim says, adding that Canada Basketball’s failure to have an insurance policy in place that covered lost wages, “constituted a negligent misrepresentation that resulted in financial harm to [English].”

Basketball Canada chief executive Michael Bartlett confirmed that English is not the only player who has been injured while playing or practicing with the national team.

“Over the years there have been a handful of insurance claims; most have been accepted although some have been refused for reasons we are not privy to,” Bartlett wrote in an email to TSN.

English played for the St. John’s Edge of National Basketball League Canada from 2017-2020.