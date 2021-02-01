Canada Basketball named a 20-woman roster the national team's virtual training camp on Monday ahead of this summer's Tokyo Olympics.

“There have been tremendous individual and collective efforts made by both our athletes and staff, as they continue to diligently work together throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” Canada Basketball's director of women's high performance Denise Dignard said in a statement. “From staying connected and supporting each other virtually to maintaining a growth mindset and focusing on things they can control, our team has adapted their training in preparation for this summer."

Canada qualified for a third-straight Olympics by virtue of a 3-0 performance at the FIBA Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgium in February 2020.

Canada Basketball hopes the virtual camp will provide another opportunity for the team and coaching staff to building chemistry and rapport.

“I’m so excited to get together with our players and staff this week,” Canada's head coach Lisa Thomaidis said in a statement. “We have an incredible group of people on this team who have displayed genuine dedication and commitment to our teams’ growth and improvement during this time. We’ve had to take a different approach to our Olympic preparation process than we had originally anticipated but I know our hard work is going to pay off."

The draw for the Tokyo 2020 Women's Basketball Tournament is set for Tuesday. The tournament itself is set for July 26 to Aug. 8.