Canada Basketball announced on Wednesday that Toronto Raptors "Superfan" Nav Bhatia has joined the program as its "Global Community Ambassador" ahead of next month's FIBA World Cup in China.

“Nav is not only a passionate basketball fan but an advocate for the values and benefits the game can have off the court and in the community,” said Canada Basketball president and former Raptors general manager Glen Grunwald in a statement. “Canada Basketball is excited to work with Nav to grow the game of basketball in Canada, while we continue to chase our goals at the FIBA Basketball World Cup and the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.”

A fixture courtside at Raptors games since the team's inception, Bhatia will be traveling with the team on a five-game exhibition tour in Australia and then to the tournament in China.

“My love for basketball and my country, Canada, which has given me everything I have in life, makes supporting and endorsing our men’s and women’s national team programs all that more special to me,” Bhatia said. “I have only one goal and that is to see our teams on top of the podium with gold medals around their necks, standing proudly for the world to see.”

Canada will play its first exhibition game in Toronto on August 7 against Nigeria before the same two teams meet again on August 9 in Winnipeg.

Canada plays its first tournament game on September 1 against Australia. Senegal and Lithuania round out the group.