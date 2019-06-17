AYSEN, Chile — Lauren Audino led the way with 12 points and seven rebounds in 20 minutes, and Canada used a strong second quarter to pull away and beat Brazil 78-39 on Monday in group play at the FIBA under-16 Women's Americas Championship.

Isabelle Forsyth and Rosalie Mercille contributed 10 points apiece in the win as the Canadians improved to 2-0 at the tournament.

Canada ended the first quarter up nine points on Brazil and used a 16-0 run to open up the second, leading to a 44-19 lead at halftime.

Canada opened the Americas with a 79-33 win over Ecuador and will try and stay perfect when it plays Puerto Rico Tuesday in its final round-robin game.

The Canadians earned silver at the last U16 Women's Americas Championship in 2017 and have medalled in each of their previous five tournaments.

The top-four teams at the tournament qualify for the FIBA U17 Women's Basketball World Cup 2020.