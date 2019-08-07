TORONTO — Canada's men's basketball team beat Nigeria 96-87 in an exhibition game on Wednesday, earning Nick Nurse a victory in his Canadian coaching debut.

Khem Birch and Kyle Wiltjer had 14 points apiece for No. 23-ranked Canada, while Kelly Olynyk had 11 points before leaving the game with an injury midway through the third quarter.

Olynyk had to be helped to the locker-room after falling hard midway through the third. He appeared to be favouring his knee.

Nurse, who was an assistant on Great Britain's team at the 2012 London Olympics, was named Canada's head coach soon after guiding the Toronto Raptors to their first NBA title.

Stanley Okoye had 16 points to lead a 33rd-ranked Nigerian team that was featuring five players with significant NBA experience.

The Canadian team gathered on Monday to kick off an ambitious five-week commitment. The aim is a berth in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics — what would be a first for Canada's men's team since 2000. The top seven teams at the World Cup earn automatic berths. Failing that, Canada would face a last-chance Olympic qualifying tournament next summer.

In a summer that was suppose to signal the Golden Age of Canadian basketball, Monday's camp turnout was disappointing, with numerous big names missing including NBAers Jamal Murray, Andrew Wiggins, RJ Barrett, Tristan Thompson, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Dwight Powell.

Murray and Barrett, who both cited injuries, participated in camp and were seated courtside at Wednesday's game along with new Raptor Stanley Johnson.

Now, Canada will field a mixed squad led by three players with significant NBA experience — Olynyk, Cory Joseph, and Khem Birch — plus several who are standouts on European pro rosters such as Barcelona FC guard Kevin Pangos.

Wednesday's game, particularly in the early going, looked like a getting-acquainted session. Canada trailed Nigeria by as many as eight, and was down 20-14 after one quarter in front of a full house at the Mattamy Athletic Centre, normally home to U Sports' Ryerson Rams.

A lay-in by Wiltjer tied the game 35-35 midway through the second. The Canadians closed the half with four consecutive three-pointers and went into the second with a 50-41 advantage.

Canada led by as many as 17 points in the third quarter before taking a 74-62 lead into the fourth.

Canada plays Nigeria again on Friday in Winnipeg then departs for Australia for five exhibition games, against the Aussies, New Zealand and the United States.

Canada Basketball is expected to take 15 players to Australia before naming its final 12-man World Cup roster.

Canada tips off the World Cup on Aug. 31 versus Australia.