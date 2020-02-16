Canada bounces back after mixed opening day at world junior curling championship

KRASNOYARSK, Russia — Canada's Mackenzie Zacharias posted two victories Sunday at the world junior curling championship while the men's team skipped by Jacques Gauthier earned a 7-5 win over Switzerland's Yves Wagenseil.

Zacharias, from Altona, Man., dumped Sweden's Emma Moberg 9-1 and then held off Norway's Maia Ramsfjell 6-5 to improve to 2-1 in round-robin play.

Japan, South Korea and Russia led the women's standings at 3-0.

Gauthier, from Winnipeg, also moved to 2-1. Germany was the lone unbeaten men's rink at 3-0.

Round-robin play continues through Thursday and the finals are scheduled for Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2020.