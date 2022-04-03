LAS VEGAS — Canada's Brad Gushue picked up a tiebreaking three-point steal in the eighth end of a 9-6 victory over Wouter Goesgens on Sunday at the world men's curling championship.

The Dutch skip was light on his draw and Gushue controlled the game from there en route to his third straight round-robin victory.

"Standings-wise we're really happy," Gushue said. "Playing-wise we're not as sharp."

Canada was scheduled to meet Switzerland's Yannick Schwaller in the evening draw.

An ominous start for Canada - which kicked off with a tournament-worst last-stone draw of 199.1 centimetres - turned after the fifth-end break.

Gushue picked up a pair and tied the game with a steal of one in the seventh. Goesgens' first-half momentum had disappeared and his St. John's-based opponents took advantage.

"There's going to be misses out there but let's try to limit them and try to battle," said Canada lead Geoff Walker. "The big thing is believing that we're going to make the next one."

Goesgens notched a single in the first end and forced Gushue to throw against four in the second. A hit-and-roll attempt ended up nosing the stone for a Dutch steal.

Dutch vice Jaap van Dorp nearly made a quadruple takeout in the third end but one Canadian stone bit the 12-foot ring. That allowed Gushue to draw for a pair.

The Netherlands took a 5-2 lead into the break as Gushue gave up a deuce when his last stone appeared to pick.

In other games, Denmark's Tobias Thune edged South Korea's Soo-Hyuk Kim 7-6 in an extra end and American Korey Dropkin posted a 7-5 win over Lukas Klima of the Czech Republic.

Italy's Joel Retornaz scored four in the 10th end for a 10-8 victory over Sweden's Niklas Edin.

Gushue has won four national men's titles over his career. His lone world title came in 2017 in Edmonton.

Edin, who won Olympic gold at the Beijing Games, is the three-time defending world champion.

Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni won the women's world title last weekend in Prince George, B.C. Canada's Kerri Einarson took the bronze.

Round-robin play continues through Friday. The top six teams in the 13-team field will make the playoffs.

Medal games are scheduled for April 10.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2022.