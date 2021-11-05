Headlined by hometown star Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David, Canada announced its roster for upcoming CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers in Edmonton against Costa Rica and Mexico.

Also named to the squad was Genk striker and former England youth international Ike Ugbo, who changed international association to Canada earlier this week.

“These home matches present different challenges for which we will need to be ready, but as usual it is one match at a time and with a full house at Commonwealth Stadium we will be pushing for maximum points,” Canada manager John Herdman said in a statement.

For Bayern Munich's Davies, the matches will be the first played in Edmonton since he left the city at age 14 to join the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Lille striker David is coming off of his first Champions League goal, scored earlier in the week in a 2-1 win over Sevilla.

Canada will meet Costa Rica, a team they defeated in this past summer's Gold Cup, on Nov. 12 before a visit from El Tri on Nov. 16. Canada and Mexico played to a 1-1 draw at the Azteca during the last set of qualifiers.

After six matches, Canada sits third in the CONCACAF final group on 10 points, four behind first-place El Tri. The top three finishers receive automatic berths to Qatar 2022.

“The minimum goal at the end of every window is to finish in the top-three, but these games give us the chance to create separation between us and Costa Rica and the potential of closing the gap on the group leaders Mexico,” said Herdman. “There’s so much to play for, but with our home crowds behind us anything is possible” said Herdman.

--

CANADA SQUAD TO TAKE ON COSTA RICA AND MEXICO

GK - Milan Borjan (Red Star Belgrade), Maxime Crepeau (Vancouver Whitecaps) and James Pantemis (CF Montreal)

DF - Derek Cornelius (Panetolikos), Doneil Henry (Suwon Samsung Bluewings), Kamal Miller (CF Montreal), Steven Vitoria (Moreirense), Samuel Adekugbe (Hatayspor), Alistair Johnson (Nashville SC) and Richie Laryea (Toronto FC)

MF - Stephen Estaquio (Pacos de Ferreira), Atiba Hutchinson (Besiktas), Mark-Anthony Kaye (Colorado Rapids), Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC), Samuel Piette (CF Montreal) and David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone)

FW - Tajon Buchanan (New England Revolution), Lucas Cavallini (Vancouver Whitecaps), Jonathan David (Lille), Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Cyle Larin (Besiktas), Liam Millar (Basel) and Ike Ugbo (Genk)