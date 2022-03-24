Canada is down a man and down a goal to Costa Rica at halftime of their World Cup qualifier.

Celso Borges found the net with a header in first-half stoppage time to give the home team a 1-0 lead.

Canada will have to play the entire second half with 10 men after Mark-Anthony Kaye was sent off in the 34th minute.

Kaye picked up his second yellow of the first half by bumping into Johan Venegas, sending the Costa Rican player to the ground.

The 27-year-old was perhaps lucky to still be in the game after he committed a hard foul on Ronald Matarrita in the 15th minute.

The referee initially showed Kaye a yellow, VAR then recommended that the play be reviewed for a possible red card offence. Ultimately the call on the field would stand.

Canada can clinch their place in World Cup with a victory over Costa Rica or with a draw, if results of other games go their way.