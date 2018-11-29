14h ago
Canada Cup Draw Sheet
Canada Cup Draw Sheet
|Wednesday, Dec. 5
|Draw
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Matchup
|Matchup
|Matchup
|Matchup
|1
|10am
|Bottcher vs. Epping
|Jacobs vs. Koe
|Carey vs. Robertson
|Walker vs. Flaxey
|Gushue vs. Dunstone
|2
|3pm
|Jacobs vs. Gushue
|Epping vs. Carruthers
|Scheidegger vs. Walker
|Einarson vs. Homan
|Jones vs. Carey
|3
|8pm
|Jones vs. Robertson
|Homan vs. Scheidegger
|Carruthers vs. Bottcher
|Koe vs. Dunstone
|Einarson vs. Flaxey
|Thursday, Dec. 6
|Draw
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Matchup
|Matchup
|Matchup
|Matchup
|4
|10am
|Homan vs. Walker
|Einarson vs. Jones
|Gushue vs. Epping
|Scheidegger vs. Carey
|Carruthers vs. Jacobs
|5
|3pm
|Flaxey vs. Carey
|Robertson vs. Walker
|Dunstone vs. Jacobs
|Bottcher vs. Gushue
|Koe vs. Epping
|6
|8pm
|Carruthers vs. Koe
|Dunstone vs. Bottcher
|Robertson vs. Einarson
|Homan vs. Jones
|Flaxey vs. Scheidegger
|Friday, Dec. 7
|Draw
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Matchup
|Matchup
|Matchup
|Matchup
|7
|10am
|Einarson vs. Scheidegger
|Jones vs. Flaxey
|Bottcher vs. Koe
|Dunstone vs. Carruthers
|Robertson vs. Homan
|8
|3pm
|Gushue vs. Carruthers
|Carey vs. Homan
|Jones vs. Scheidegger
|Epping vs. Jacobs
|Walker vs. Einarson
|9
|8pm
|Epping vs. Dunstone
|Koe vs. Gushue
|Walker vs. Carey
|Flaxey vs. Robertson
|Jacobs vs. Bottcher
|Saturday, Dec. 8
|Draw
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Matchup
|Matchup
|Matchup
|Matchup
|10
|10am
|Walker vs. Jones
|Scheidegger vs. Robertson
|Flaxey vs. Homan
|Carey vs. Einarson
|Men's TB
|11
|3pm
|Men's SF
|Women's TB
|12
|8pm
|Women's SF
|Sunday, Dec. 9
|Draw
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|13
|3pm
|Women's Final
|14
|8pm
|Men's Final