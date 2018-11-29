Canada Cup Draw Sheet

 
Wednesday, Dec. 5          
Draw Time (ET) Matchup  Matchup Matchup  Matchup  Matchup 
1 10am Bottcher vs. Epping Jacobs vs. Koe Carey vs. Robertson Walker vs. Flaxey Gushue vs. Dunstone
2 3pm Jacobs vs. Gushue Epping vs. Carruthers Scheidegger vs. Walker Einarson vs. Homan Jones vs. Carey
3 8pm Jones vs. Robertson Homan vs. Scheidegger Carruthers vs. Bottcher Koe vs. Dunstone Einarson vs. Flaxey
Thursday, Dec. 6          
Draw Time (ET) Matchup  Matchup Matchup  Matchup  Matchup 
4 10am Homan vs. Walker Einarson vs. Jones Gushue vs. Epping Scheidegger vs. Carey Carruthers vs. Jacobs
5 3pm Flaxey vs. Carey Robertson vs. Walker Dunstone vs. Jacobs Bottcher vs. Gushue Koe vs. Epping
6 8pm Carruthers vs. Koe Dunstone vs. Bottcher Robertson vs. Einarson  Homan vs. Jones Flaxey vs. Scheidegger
Friday, Dec. 7          
Draw Time (ET) Matchup  Matchup Matchup  Matchup  Matchup 
7 10am Einarson vs. Scheidegger Jones vs. Flaxey Bottcher vs. Koe Dunstone vs. Carruthers Robertson vs. Homan
8 3pm Gushue vs. Carruthers  Carey vs. Homan Jones vs. Scheidegger Epping vs. Jacobs Walker vs. Einarson
9 8pm Epping vs. Dunstone Koe vs. Gushue Walker vs. Carey Flaxey vs. Robertson Jacobs vs. Bottcher
Saturday, Dec. 8          
Draw Time (ET) Matchup  Matchup Matchup  Matchup  Matchup 
10 10am Walker vs. Jones Scheidegger vs. Robertson Flaxey vs. Homan Carey vs. Einarson Men's TB
11 3pm Men's SF Women's TB    
12 8pm Women's SF      
Sunday, Dec. 9          
Draw Time (ET) Matchup         
13 3pm Women's Final      
14 8pm Men's Final      
 