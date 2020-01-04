2h ago
Byram (ill) not playing against Finland
Team Canada defenceman Bowen Byram is not playing against Finland with an illness. Byram was on Canada's top pairing with Jacob Bernard-Docker.
TSN.ca Staff
Byram was on Canada's top pairing with Jacob Bernard-Docker. Jamie Drysdale, who was slated to be Canada's seventh defenceman, will likely see more action with Byram out. Drysdale scored a first period goal for Canada.
