{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nba
  • mls
  • mlb
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nba
  • mls
  • mlb

TSN

TSN

What's On TSN

  • ATP 1000: Miami – Day 1

    Now on TSN2

  • NCAA March Madness - Play In Games

    Today at 6PM ET / 3PM PT on TSN1

  • NBA on TSN: Celtics vs. 76ers

    Tonight at 7PM ET / 4PM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

  • Jets on TSN: Jets vs. Ducks

    Available to viewers in the Jets region

    Tonight at 8:30PM CT on TSN3

  • Canadian Tire Senators Hockey: Senators vs. Canucks

    Available to viewers in the Senators region

    Tonight at 10PM ET / 11PM AT on TSN5

TSN BROADCAST SCHEDULE