NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament: Sweet Sixteen Now on TSN.ca/TSN App

NCAA March Madness: Elite Eight Now on TSN5

Tangerine Raptors Basketball: Raptors vs. Bulls Tonight at 7:30PM ET / 4:30PM PT on TSN4

Pioneer Hi-Bred World Men's Curling Championship - Canada vs. Russia Tonight at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on TSN3