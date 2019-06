Canada eliminated from Gold Cup after quarter-final loss to Haiti

Jack on Canada's loss: 'The biggest capitulation in Canadian men's soccer history'

Canada held a 2-0 halftime lead, but second-half goals from Wilde Donald Guerrier, Duckens Nazon and Herve Bazile were enough for Haiti to earn a 3-2 victory in their quarter-final match-up at the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Haiti will advance to play the winner of the Mexico v. Costa Rica quarter-final game.