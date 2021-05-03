Canada is now 1-5 at the LGT World Women's Curling Championship following a 6-2 loss to Germany's Team Daniela Jentsch.

After four straight losses, Canada will likely have to run the table in order to qualify for the playoffs. If they finish outside of the top six, Canada will have to play in a last chance qualifier to get into the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Germany was playing with only three players after two of their teammates tested positive for COVID-19 upon their arrival to the Calgary bubble.

END 10

Handshakes. Game over.

END 9

Einarson is too heavy with her draw on her last throw and gives up a steal of two. 6-2 Germany coming home.

Yikes, @CurlingCanada slide juuuust too far and give Germany a steal of two in the ninth end. Germany 6-2 Canada #WWCC2021 pic.twitter.com/xiN6Wduyip — World Curling (@worldcurling) May 3, 2021

END 8

Drawing against two Canadian shot stones, Germany's skip reaches the eight-foot to avoid the steal and grab the single. Canada trails 4-2 and is in desperate need of some points heading into the ninth end with hammer. A fifth loss would likely mean Canada needs to win out in order to have a chance at the playoffs.

END 7

Needing a double to score a pair and tie the game, Einarson is only able to knock one opposing stone out and settles for the single. Germany gets the hammer back and leads 3-2 after seven.

Double attempt for two. Canada picks up the single. 3-2 for Germany after 7 ends. pic.twitter.com/D01ogSILXV — Curling Canada (@CurlingCanada) May 3, 2021

END 6

Jentsch is precise with her last throw, drawing to the pin to score the game's first deuce and give her German side a 3-1 lead over Canada after six ends.

Great throw and weight judgement from Germany to get the side pin for the deuce. 3-1 Germany after end 6. pic.twitter.com/bM2OfVtMzu — Curling Canada (@CurlingCanada) May 3, 2021

END 5

Einarson came up clutch with beautiful triple with her first throw of the end before drawing around a guard with her second. The German skip made the hit and roll to blank the end, but the Einarson triple prevented what could of been a big end by Germany. 1-1 at the break.

END 4

Shooting against three German shot stones, Einarson makes the important open hit and stick to give the Canadians their first point of the game. Tied 1-1 after four ends.

Great sweep by Germany to get the rock by the guards and stick around in the 4ft. Canada makes the hit for the single 1-1 after 4 ends. pic.twitter.com/pqpoYd1Ao5 — Curling Canada (@CurlingCanada) May 3, 2021

END 3

German skip Jentsch had an open hit to score two with her last throw, but rolled out and settled for the single point to take a 1-0 lead over Canada. Kerri Einarson has the hammer in the fourth.

Germany miss an opportunity for two and get just the single against Canada in the third end #WWCC2021 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/eH3oUCVscH — World Curling (@worldcurling) May 3, 2021

END 2

A double from German third Mia Hoehne cleared the house and paved the way for a second consecutive blanked end to start the game. Jentsch keeps the hammer.

END 1

Canada and Germany traded multiple hits as Germany earned the blank and kept hammer heading into the second end.