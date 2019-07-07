HERAKLION, Greece — Filip Petrusev scored a game-high 25 points and added nine rebounds as Serbia downed Canada 110-92 on Sunday in the seventh-place game at the FIBA under-19 World Cup.

Marko Pecarski scored 20 points for Serbia while Uros Trifunovic added 18.

A.J. Lawson led the defending champion Canadians with 23 points. Tyrese Samuel, Damion Squire and Charles Bediako added 10 points apiece as Canada finished eighth in the tournament.

Serbia shot 42.3 per cent from three-point range and 56.5 per cent from the field.

Canada was 9-for-26 from beyond the arc, shot 42 per cent from the field and hit just 15-of-23 free throws.

Serbia outrebounded Canada 46-33.

The Canadians were knocked to the relegation round of the tournament with an 85-80 loss to France in Friday's quarterfinals.

At the 2017 World Cup in Cairo, Roy Rana coached Canada to gold — the country's first basketball title in an international FIBA tournament — and RJ Barrett was named the tournament MVP.

Barrett, who was selected third overall by the New York Knicks at last month's NBA draft, did not play in this year's tournament.