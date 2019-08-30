The FIBA World Cup will be held in China from Aug. 31 to Sept. 15. Here is Canada's full roster 

 

Canada FIBA World Cup Roster

 
Name Position Height Hometown Previous / Current Club
Khem Birch Centre 6'9” Montreal, QC Orlando Magic
Melvin Ejim Forward 6'6" Toronto, ON Baloncesto Málaga (Spain)
Brady Heslip Guard 6’2” Burlington, ON Istanbul BBSK (Turkey)
Cory Joseph Guard 6'3" Toronto, ON Sacramento Kings
Kaza Kajami-Keane Guard 6’2” Ajax, ON Mitteldeutscher BC (Germany)
Owen Klassen Centre 6’10” Kington, ON Antwerp Giants (Belgium)
Conor Morgan Forward 6’9” Victoria, BC Divina Seguros Joventut (Spain)
Andrew Nembhard Guard 6’5” Aurora, ON Florida Gators (NCAA)
Kevin Pangos Guard 6’2” Newmarket, ON FC Barcelona Basketball (Spain)
Phil Scrubb Guard 6'4" Richmond, BC Club Estudiantes (Spain)
Thomas Scrubb Forward 6’7” Richmond, BC SIG Strasbourg (France)
Kyle Wiltjer Forward 6’10” Portland, OR Turk Telekom (Turkey)
 

Head  coach: Nick Nurse

Associate head coach: Gordie Herbert

Assistant head coach: Nate Bjorkgren

Assistant head coach: Brad Greenberg

Assistant head coach: Nathaniel Mitchell

Assistant head coach/Film coordinator: Jon Goodwillie

President and CEO, Canada Basketball: Glen Grunwald

General manager: Rowan Barrett

Basketball Operations: David Grundman

 