2h ago
Canada FIBA World Cup Roster
Here is Canada's final roster for the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China.
TSN.ca Staff
The FIBA World Cup will be held in China from Aug. 31 to Sept. 15. Here is Canada's full roster
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Hometown
|Previous / Current Club
|Khem Birch
|Centre
|6'9”
|Montreal, QC
|Orlando Magic
|Melvin Ejim
|Forward
|6'6"
|Toronto, ON
|Baloncesto Málaga (Spain)
|Brady Heslip
|Guard
|6’2”
|Burlington, ON
|Istanbul BBSK (Turkey)
|Cory Joseph
|Guard
|6'3"
|Toronto, ON
|Sacramento Kings
|Kaza Kajami-Keane
|Guard
|6’2”
|Ajax, ON
|Mitteldeutscher BC (Germany)
|Owen Klassen
|Centre
|6’10”
|Kington, ON
|Antwerp Giants (Belgium)
|Conor Morgan
|Forward
|6’9”
|Victoria, BC
|Divina Seguros Joventut (Spain)
|Andrew Nembhard
|Guard
|6’5”
|Aurora, ON
|Florida Gators (NCAA)
|Kevin Pangos
|Guard
|6’2”
|Newmarket, ON
|FC Barcelona Basketball (Spain)
|Phil Scrubb
|Guard
|6'4"
|Richmond, BC
|Club Estudiantes (Spain)
|Thomas Scrubb
|Forward
|6’7”
|Richmond, BC
|SIG Strasbourg (France)
|Kyle Wiltjer
|Forward
|6’10”
|Portland, OR
|Turk Telekom (Turkey)
Head coach: Nick Nurse
Associate head coach: Gordie Herbert
Assistant head coach: Nate Bjorkgren
Assistant head coach: Brad Greenberg
Assistant head coach: Nathaniel Mitchell
Assistant head coach/Film coordinator: Jon Goodwillie
President and CEO, Canada Basketball: Glen Grunwald
General manager: Rowan Barrett
Basketball Operations: David Grundman