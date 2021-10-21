If Canada qualifies for World Cup, will win vs. Panama be recalled as its key moment?

After 24 years, Canada’s men’s national soccer team is back into the top 50 of the FIFA ranking.

Canada was ranked 48th in the new rankings released Thursday after going unbeaten in three matches during the latest World Cup qualifying window.

This marks the first time since 1997 that Canada has been in the top 50.

Canada was the fourth-ranked team among CONCACAF countries, behind Mexico (No. 8), USA (No. 13) and Costa Rica (No. 45)

The Canadian men are attempting to qualify for the world cup for the first time since 1986 and currently sit third in the CONCACAF qualifying, which would be enough to earn them a berth into Qatar 2022. The team has 10 points through six games, with eight games remaining.

Belgium remained atop the FIFA rankings Thursday, with Brazil at No. 2 and France moving up to third.