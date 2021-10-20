This week's updated FIFA rankings could help Canadian players like Toronto FC's Richie Laryea navigate English soccer's complicated work visa system and potentially earn lucrative moves to the English Premier League or second division English Championship.

Canada is currently ranked 51st on FIFA's men's list, but following another unbeaten World Cup qualifying window last week – when the Canadians tied both Mexico and Jamaica in away games before beating Panama 4-1 at BMO Field in Toronto – it is expected to crack the top 50 for the first time since since 1997.

FIFA's October rankings are expected to be released on Thursday.

Canadian players hoping to secure moves to England will gain an immediate advantage because of new English transfer rules following Brexit. The English Football Association instituted a 15-point standard to obtain a Governing Body Endorsement (GBE) and earn a work visa in order to complete a transfer.

If a player who plays for a country inside FIFA's top 50, and has played 70-to-100 per cent of his country's games in the previous 24 months before a potential transfer, he will automatically earn 15 points toward completing his transfer. If a player plays 60-to-69 per cent of a top-50 country's games, he will earn 10 points, but can make up the remaining points in other ways.

The FA also allots points for the quality of league that a player plays in, and previous club season results. European leagues like Germany's Bundesliga, Spain's La Liga, France's Ligue 1, and Italy's Serie A are considered top tier countries, while Major League Soccer is considered a tier 4 league. More points are also given to players who feature in the UEFA Champions League.

Laryea, who was born in Toronto, will benefit because English clubs were interested in Laryea this summer, sources tell TSN, but Canada's previous world ranking and MLS' tier 4 league standing with the FA meant Laryea couldn't secure enough points.

Sources also tell TSN that Canada's expected improved world ranking and Laryea's consistent international appearances have triggered new, English interest in the 26-year-old Laryea.

However, there won't be any added advantage for Canadian star forwards Jonathan David and Cyle Larin, who could both accumulate enough GBE points playing for their current clubs. David plays for French Champions Lille and features in the Champions League, while Larin plays for Turkish Champions Besiktas, a tier 2 league, and also plays in the Champions League.

In the past year, there have been numerous reports of growing English interest in both David and Larin. This past summer, English giants Liverpool were keeping tabs on David's success with Lille, sources told TSN.

Canada returns to action in World Cup qualifying for Qatar 2022 against Costa Rica on Nov. 12 and then face Mexico on Nov. 16, with both games in Edmonton.