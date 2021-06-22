Single-event sports betting is about to become a reality in Canada.

Bill C-218, an amendment to the Criminal Code legalizing single-game sports betting across the country, was passed in the Senate on Tuesday after its third and final reading.

Bill C-218 has officially passed in the Senate and will become law in coming days. Single-event sport gambling on its way to Canada. — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) June 22, 2021

In the final step, the bill goes to Chief Justice of Canada Richard Wagner to be granted Royal Assent.

Once that happens, it will be up to the governments in each province and territory to determine how they choose to implement and roll out their plans, which includes regulating and licensing websites, casinos and other businesses that would allow single-game bets.

It was previously legal in Canada to wager on parlays, which are bets on multiple sporting events made together.

Kevin Waugh, the Conservative MP for Saskatoon--Grasswood who introduced the bill as a Private Member's Bill, released a statement later on Tuesday after its passing.

“The passage of my Private Member’s Bill to legalize single-event sports betting in the Senate is a victory for Canadian sport, sport fans, and businesses," Waugh said. "For too long, black market bookmakers and offshore websites have had a monopoly on single-event betting. It’s time that Canadians take back this massive market."

Waugh, who was a CTV Saskatoon sportscaster prior to running for office, hopes that provincial governments act quickly to get the ball rolling on legal betting.

“Following this legislation becoming law, provincial governments will be responsible for implementing regulations and wagering operators in their jurisdictions," Waugh said. "I call on provincial governments to act as quickly as possible to get the necessary regulations and licenses in place so that all Canadians can begin to place their wagers.

“This bill is a win for Canadian taxpayers, workers, and sports fans. Canada’s Conservatives will continue to put forward common-sense bills that create economic opportunities and help Canadians.”