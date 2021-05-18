Canada gives WADA nearly $1 million extra to battle doping in sport

MONTREAL — Canada has topped up its contributions to the World Anti-Doping Agency for a total of $2.7 million so far in 2021.

The Canadian government provided an additional $936,000 on top of the $1.76 million given to WADA's 2021 regular budget.

The extra money, which will be matched by the International Olympic Committee, goes to a specific project of scientific research and intelligence and investigations activities, WADA said.

“The Government of Canada supports the efforts of the World Anti-Doping Agency to ensure a level playing field for all athletes whenever and wherever they compete," Canadian Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault said Tuesday in a statement.

"Through our ongoing support to WADA and its headquarters located in Montréal, our government remains firmly committed to the anti-doping movement to protect the interests of clean athletes.

"This support will help increase the agency’s capacity to conduct scientific research and investigations, as well as broaden anti-doping education activities.”

China, Cyprus, Greece, India, Poland and Saudi Arabia have also made additional contributions with Egypt and France pledging to do so for a total of US$7 million, WADA said in a statement.

“This is a remarkable demonstration of commitment to WADA and anti-doping by the Canadian government, which over the years has shown itself to be a strong supporter of WADA’s collaborative global mission for doping-free sport, including through its hosting of the agency’s headquarters in Montreal since 2002," WADA president Witold Bańka said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2021.