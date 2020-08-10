Jonathan David is inching closer to Ligue 1.

TSN's Kristian Jack reports that the Canada international forward's €30 million move from Gent to Lille has been completed, pending a medical that is set to be taken on Tuesday.

Hearing this deal is now official. Jonathan David 🇨🇦 is in France and will undergo a medical in Lille in the morning. https://t.co/Gzt7vsOcyK — Kristian Jack (@KristianJack) August 10, 2020

David will join on a five-year deal, while a formal club announcement could also come as soon as Tuesday.

When completed, the deal will be the largest transfer for a Canadian player in history, eclipsing Alphonso Davies' move from Vancouver Whitecaps to Bayern Munich in 2018.

Born in Brooklyn, NY and raised in Ottawa, David joined Gent in 2018 and has scored 30 times in 60 league appearances over two seasons.

David had been attached to the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund in recent months, while Lille was reported to have made an initial €25 million offer for the player last month.

By virtue of finishing fourth in the 2019-2020 Ligue 1 season that was abandoned early due to the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Lille will play in the Europa League next season.

Internationally, David has been capped 12 times by the senior side.