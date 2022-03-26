PRINCE GEORGE — Canada's Kerri Einarson advanced to the women's world curling championship semifinals Saturday with a 9-8 win over Denmark.

The host country faced South Korea's EunJung Kim in the evening semifinals.

Sweden's Anna Hasselborg beat Cory Christensen of the United States 8-6 to meet Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni in Saturday's other semifinal.

The semifinal victors play for gold and the losers for bronze Sunday.

Canada lost 8-7 in an extra end to South Korea in the preliminary round. Einarson posted a 9-3 record in the round robin to be the third seed heading into Saturday's playoffs.

The Canadians scored three in the eighth end against the Danes to take control of the game, and led by two points coming home in the 10th.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2022.