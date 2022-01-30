3h ago
Canada leads U.S. at the half on Larin goal
The Canadian men's national team holds a 1-0 lead at halftime of their CONCACAF World Cup qualifying game against the United States at Tim Hortons Field on Sunday thanks to a goal from Cyle Larin in the sixth minute.
TSN.ca Staff
Canada no longer chasing United States in international soccer
So far, so good for Team Canada.
Larin's marker made him the all-time leading scorer in Canadian national men's team history with 23 goals in 44 appearances, breaking a tie with Dwayne De Rosario.
The U.S. nearly levelled the match at the end of the first half but Canadian keeper Milan Borjan denied Weston McKennie with a spectacular one-handed stop.
Earlier this week, Canada defeated Honduras 2-0 at San Pedro Sula to remain undefeated at the top of the CONCACAF qualifying table.
An early own-goal by Honduras, credited to Tajon Buchanan, and a second-half Jonathan David strike accounted for Canada’s two markers in the victory.
They will wrap up the current section of Qatar qualifying Wednesday in El Salvador.