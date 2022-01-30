Canada leads U.S. at the half on Larin goal

So far, so good for Team Canada.

The Canadian men's national team holds a 1-0 lead at halftime of their CONCACAF World Cup qualifying game against the United States at Tim Hortons Field on Sunday thanks to a goal from Cyle Larin in the sixth minute.

Larin's marker made him the all-time leading scorer in Canadian national men's team history with 23 goals in 44 appearances, breaking a tie with Dwayne De Rosario.

The U.S. nearly levelled the match at the end of the first half but Canadian keeper Milan Borjan denied Weston McKennie with a spectacular one-handed stop.

Earlier this week, Canada defeated Honduras 2-0 at San Pedro Sula to remain undefeated at the top of the CONCACAF qualifying table.

An early own-goal by Honduras, credited to Tajon Buchanan, and a second-half Jonathan David strike accounted for Canada’s two markers in the victory.

They will wrap up the current section of Qatar qualifying Wednesday in El Salvador.