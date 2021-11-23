Canada looks to rebound against United States in Game 4 of Rivalry Series on TSN

After giving up a 2-0 lead en route to a 3-2 overtime loss to the United States in Game 3 of the Rivalry Series in Kingston, the series now shifts to Ottawa where Canada will look to rebound in Game 4.

Watch the game LIVE at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on TSN5 and streaming on TSN.ca, the TSN App and TSN Direct.

Captain Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier opened the scoring for Canada in Game 3 before Hayley Scamurra and Hilary Knight responded for the United States in the third period. Knight completed the American comeback with the overtime winner.

Fillier, who broke out as a star in her Women's Worlds debut in August, has carried that success over to the Rivalry Series as she leads Canada with four goals.

Canada leads the Rivalry Series 2-1 after winning the first two games last month in the U.S. – 3-2 in Hartford, Conn., and 3-1 in Allentown, Penn.

Hockey Canada will also unveil the jerseys that Canada's men, women's and para hockey teams will wear at the 2022 Olympics and Paralympics in Beijing during tonight's broadcast at approximately 7:45 p.m. ET / 4:45 p.m. PT.