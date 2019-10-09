KOBE, Japan — Canada has lost a fourth player to injury at the Rugby World Cup.

Rugby Canada says Mike Sheppard, a replacement forward who came on in the 74th minute of Canada's 66-7 loss to South Africa on Tuesday, suffered a concussion in the game. He is undergoing World Rugby's concussion protocol and will not be available for Canada's last pool match Oct. 13 against Namibia in Kamaishi City.

Sheppard has been replaced in the Canadian squad by Dustin Dobravsky.

Injuries have already cost Canada the services of winger Taylor Paris (concussion) and centres Nick Blevins (jaw) and Ben LeSage (hand). They were replaced by Kanoi Lloyd, Guiseppe du Toit and Theo Sauder.

Canada is 0-3-0 after losses to Italy, New Zealand and South Africa.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2019.