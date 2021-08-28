1h ago
Canada's Arop races to third in 800m at Paris Diamond League meet
The Canadian Press
PARIS — Canada's Marco Arop climbed the Diamond League podium in the 800 metres again on Saturday in Paris.
The 22-year-old from Edmonton, who was coming off back-to-back Diamond League victories in Eugene, Ore., and Lausanne, Switzerland, finished third in one minute 44.74 seconds.
Kenyans took first and second, with Wyclife Kinyamal winning in1:43.94 and Ferguson Rotich taking second in 1:44.45.
Toronto's Aaron Brown raced to bronze in a 200-metre field that was missing Canada's Olympic champion Andre De Grasse. Americans Fred Kerley and Kenny Bednarek finished 1-2 in a photo finish 19.79. Brown crossed in 20.20.
Matt Hughes of Oshawa, Ont., was fifth in the men's 3,000 steeplechase in 8:13.77. Kenya's Benjamin Kigen won in 8:07.12.
Gabriela DeBues-Stafford of Toronto was 10th in the women's 3,000 in 8:44.21. Francine Niyonsaba of Burundi won in 8:19.08.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2021.