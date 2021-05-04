4h ago
Canada routs Italy for second win in a row at women's worlds
Canada improved their record to 3-5 at the LGT World Women's Curling Championship after a 10-4 rout over last place Italy (1-7,) led by by 22-year-old skip Stefania Constantini.
TSN.ca Staff
Canada snaps four-game skid at women's World Curling Championships
Canada improved their record to 3-5 at the LGT World Women's Curling Championship after a 10-4 rout over last place Italy (1-7), led by by 22-year-old skip Stefania Constantini.
Later tonight Canada will square off against Scotland's Team Eve Muirhead.
Canada finally snapped their four-game losing streak Monday afternoon against South Korea's Kim Eun-jung to avoid a sixth loss which was too many to qualify for the playoffs at World Men's Curling Championship last month.
Finishing outside of the top six means Canada will have to play in a last chance qualifier in the fall in order to book a spot in women's curling at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.
Due to more COVID-19 cases within the broadcast crew, Team Canada games will not be televised until Thursday afternoon at the earliest.
Canada 10 vs. Italy 4
Final
10th End
Not played. Game over after nine.
Ninth End
Disaster for Italy on their final shot. Instead of making the hit for two, their rock overcurls and peels out their own to give a steal of three. Handshakes.
Eighth End
Blank. Italy keeps hammer down three points.
Seventh End
Italy elects to draw rather than attempt the open hit with their last, but leaves it open enough to allow Canada to make the soft takeout and score an important two points. They lead 7-4 after seven ends.
Sixth End
Italy missed an opportunity to tie the game and record a deuce after their takeout jammed on their last. 5-4 Canada heading to the seventh.
Fifth End
Drawing against a pair of Italian shot stones in the 12-foot, Einarson slides her last rock to grab a piece of a button and salvages a single point. Canada leads 5-3 at the break in game they really can't afford to lose.
Fourth End
Canada wrecked on a guard with their last shot in the end, allowing Italy to make the open hit for two and pull within one point after four ends. Canada gets the hammer back.
Third End
After putting pressure on Team Italy throughout the end, Constantini's last stone overcurls and rolls out to give Canada a steal of one. Team Einarson hold a three-point lead after three ends.
Second End
Italian skip Stefania Constantini flashed an open hit with her last throw of the end, allowing Einarson to execute an open draw to score three. Canada leads 3-1 after two ends.
First End
Kerri Einarson and Team Canada forced the Italians to an open hit to score just one point in the opening end. Team Canada gets hammer for the first time.