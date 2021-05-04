Canada routs Italy for second win in a row at women's worlds

Canada improved their record to 3-5 at the LGT World Women's Curling Championship after a 10-4 rout over last place Italy (1-7), led by by 22-year-old skip Stefania Constantini.

Later tonight Canada will square off against Scotland's Team Eve Muirhead.

Canada finally snapped their four-game losing streak Monday afternoon against South Korea's Kim Eun-jung to avoid a sixth loss which was too many to qualify for the playoffs at World Men's Curling Championship last month.

Finishing outside of the top six means Canada will have to play in a last chance qualifier in the fall in order to book a spot in women's curling at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.

Due to more COVID-19 cases within the broadcast crew, Team Canada games will not be televised until Thursday afternoon at the earliest.

Canada 10 vs. Italy 4

10th End

Not played. Game over after nine.

Ninth End

Disaster for Italy on their final shot. Instead of making the hit for two, their rock overcurls and peels out their own to give a steal of three. Handshakes.

In an unexpected turn of events, Italy overcurls and peels out their own. Canada steals 3!!! Final score 10-4.



Way to go, Team Canada!! 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/KXWJ7IFaz5 — Curling Canada (@CurlingCanada) May 4, 2021

Eighth End

Blank. Italy keeps hammer down three points.

Seventh End

Italy elects to draw rather than attempt the open hit with their last, but leaves it open enough to allow Canada to make the soft takeout and score an important two points. They lead 7-4 after seven ends.

Beautiful! Canada picks up the deuce. @EinarsonTeam is playing with confidence this morning! Score is 7-4 for 🇨🇦 after 7 ends. pic.twitter.com/xIqEGoY1r7 — Curling Canada (@CurlingCanada) May 4, 2021

Sixth End

Italy missed an opportunity to tie the game and record a deuce after their takeout jammed on their last. 5-4 Canada heading to the seventh.

Jam for Italy, but they pick up the single. 5-4 for Canada. 🔨 time in end 7! pic.twitter.com/shkcofS5ug — Curling Canada (@CurlingCanada) May 4, 2021

Fifth End

Drawing against a pair of Italian shot stones in the 12-foot, Einarson slides her last rock to grab a piece of a button and salvages a single point. Canada leads 5-3 at the break in game they really can't afford to lose.

Canada picks up the single and takes a 5-3 lead heading into the break. #GoCanadaGo #WWCC2021 pic.twitter.com/MPRRLuYKVh — Curling Canada (@CurlingCanada) May 4, 2021

Fourth End

Canada wrecked on a guard with their last shot in the end, allowing Italy to make the open hit for two and pull within one point after four ends. Canada gets the hammer back.

Canada ended up as shot rock, but Italy had an open hit for two. pic.twitter.com/QUhb2vAjtY — Curling Canada (@CurlingCanada) May 4, 2021

Third End

After putting pressure on Team Italy throughout the end, Constantini's last stone overcurls and rolls out to give Canada a steal of one. Team Einarson hold a three-point lead after three ends.

What’s better than a force? A steal! Italy overcurls and Canada picks up the single. 4-1 for 🇨🇦 after 3 ends! pic.twitter.com/V4SzkPGoeT — Curling Canada (@CurlingCanada) May 4, 2021

Second End

Italian skip Stefania Constantini flashed an open hit with her last throw of the end, allowing Einarson to execute an open draw to score three. Canada leads 3-1 after two ends.

Thank you everyone who collectively held their breath and willed the rock to stop. A big 3 points for Canada! 🇨🇦 with a 3-1 lead after 2 ends. pic.twitter.com/WuCxoHP7Oy — Curling Canada (@CurlingCanada) May 4, 2021

First End

Kerri Einarson and Team Canada forced the Italians to an open hit to score just one point in the opening end. Team Canada gets hammer for the first time.