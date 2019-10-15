Canada expecting tough game against U.S. but are confident in prep work

Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies was named to the 20-man shortlist of the 2019 European Golden Boy award on Tuesday.

The award is given annually to the best player under the age of 21 in Europe. Previous winners include Wayne Rooney, Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe.

The Golden Boy 2019 shortlist is here.



Who will take the award home this year? 👀 pic.twitter.com/iqNUvFfUEF — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 15, 2019

Davies has two goals in 11 matches with Bayern Munich since joining the German club in January. The former Vancouver Whitecaps star scored eight goals in 31 MLS games in 2018.

The 18-year-old will be a part of Canada's lineup Tuesday night for their CONCACAF Nations League game against the United States.

Other players named to the European Golden Boy shortlist Tuesday include 2018 winner Matthijs de Ligt and rising Portuguese star Joao Felix.

The winner of the award will be announced on Dec. 16.

The following players were listed on the 20-man shortlist:

Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus), Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan), Ansu Fati (Barcelona), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal), Erling Braut Haland (RB Salzburg), Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen), Joao Felix (Atlético de Madrid), Dejan Joveljic (Eintracht Frankfurt), Moise Kean (Everton), Kang-in Lee (Valencia CF), Andrij Oleksijovyc (Valladolid), Donyell Malen (PSV Eindhoven), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Ferran Torres (Valencia CF), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid), Nicolo Zaniolo (AS Roma).