Andreescu to meet top-ranked Barty for Miami Open title on TSN

MIAMI — Canada's Bianca Andreescu is one victory away from earning her first WTA Tour title since winning the US Open title over 18 months ago.

You can watch the final at 1pm et/10am pt on TSN 2/4 or stream on TSN.ca, the TSN App and TSN Direct.

The 20-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will face top-ranked Ash Barty of Australia in this afternoon's final at the Miami Open.

The ninth-ranked Andreescu has been pushed hard this week. Her semifinal victory on Thursday night was her fourth straight three-set match.

Barty, the 24-year-old defending champion, lost only six games in her semifinal win.

Andreescu and Barty have never played each other on the WTA Tour.

The winner of the WTA 1000 tournament - one level below a Grand Slam - will earn US$300,110 of the $3.26-million total purse. The finalist will pocket $165,000.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2021.