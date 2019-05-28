PARIS — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has advanced to the second round of the French Open after a two-month injury absence.

The No. 22 seed from Mississauga, Ont., edged lucky loser Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 in a match completed Tuesday after being suspended because of darkness on Monday.

Each player had won one set when the match was halted.

Andreescu, 18, was playing for the first time since March 25 when she retired from a fourth-round match at the Miami Open with a shoulder injury. That injury came after her breakthrough win at the prestigious Indian Wells tournament.

The Canadian was inconsistent in her French Open kickoff, making 58 winners while producing 60 unforced errors. Both numbers were far higher than the totals of her 118th-ranked opponent (24 winners, 32 unforced errors).

"I'm not going to lie. This wasn't one of my best matches at all. I was getting pretty mad at myself," Andreescu said.

"But, I mean, it's my first tournament back after an injury, so I tried to stay as calm as possible. And I'm just really proud of how I fought through the match with the tennis I had."

Andreescu has won her past six matches that have gone to a third set.

"I just try to focus like it's the start of the match again," she said. "I try to put everything behind me. And I just try to see what I did well in the first and second set and try to — basically, whatever I did well, to just continue doing that in the third set, and really to never give up and just to stay very strong mentally."

Both players had trouble on serve. Andreescu broke Bouzkova nine times, while the 20-year-old Czech recorded eight breaks.

Andreescu had lots of success at the net, winning 25-of-28 points there.

"I was a little bit sore today," Andreescu said. "I'm not surprised because it's my first match in six weeks. All the nerves are kicking in again. But I got treatment and I'm feeling really (good), actually, considering. Shoulder, it's really good and I'm really pleased. Just got to keep getting treatment and I'll be good."

Andreescu will face American Sofia Kenin, the world No. 35, in the second round. Andreescu has a 2-1 lifetime record against Kenin, with each player winning once this year at hard-court events.

"I know it's going to be a tough match," Andreescu said. "She gets to a lot of balls as well. She's a fighter. So I'm going to do the same thing. I'm going to put a lot of balls back in the court, play my game, and fight till the end."

Andreescu is the last remaining Canadian player in the singles draw after Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., lost 6-2, 6-2 against No. 27 seed Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine later Tuesday.

Bouchard also was coming off a long layoff, having last played on March 25 before rehabbing an abdominal injury.

Ranked 77th in the world, Bouchard won just 55 per cent of points on first serve, while Tsurenko converted on a 72 per-cent clip in the same department.

A former world No. 5, Bouchard had just seven winners, nine fewer than Tsurenko in the 65-minute match.

"I think my serve let me down today," Bouchard said. "I haven't served in a long time. So I feel like I don't have the consistency on my serve. And I was a little bit scared to gofor it because of this injury I've had. And I felt it a bit more in the second set, so it's just something to keep working on."

Bouchard said she plans to enter into Wimbledon, the third Grand Slam of the season, as well as a tune-up tournament at Eastbourne in Devonshire on England's south coast.

Andreescu is scheduled to play a first-round women's doubles match on Wednesday. She's partnered with Fanny Stollar of Hungary for a contest against No. 10 seeds Lucie Hradecka of the Czech Republic and Andreja Klepac of Slovenia.

Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., also has a first-round men's doubles match on Wednesday. He teams with Fernando Verdasco of Spain to take on the Spanish team of Marc Lopez and Marcel Granollers.

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version had the incorrect spelling of Marie Bouzkova's name.