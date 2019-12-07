SHANGHAI — Kim Boutin remained undefeated in the 500 metres this season on Saturday by winning her fourth World Cup gold medal in the distance.

Courtney Sarault also reached the podium for Canada, winning bronze in the 1,500.

Boutin, of Sherbrooke, Que., shook off a false start and cruised to victory with a time of 42.845 seconds.

Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands (42.877) and Martina Valcepina of Italy (42.971) rounded out the podium.

"I was a little nervous during the race," Boutin said. "I took off quickly and soon realized that there was a large gap and that can be stressful because they are coming with lots of speed.

"I don't think I skated the last two laps very well, however it's tough to come back and win another gold medal so I would say mission accomplished for me here today."

Sarault won her third individual medal of the season, posting a time of two minutes 25.395 seconds in the 1,500. The 19 year old from Moncton, N.B., won silver in the same distance last weekend in Nagoya.

Alang Kim (2:25.066) and Min Jeong Choi (2:25.269) won gold and silver, respectively.

Steven Dubois of Lachenaie, Que., and Pascal Dion of Montreal finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the men's 1,500.