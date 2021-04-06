CALGARY — Canada's Brendan Bottcher defeated Italy's Joel Retornaz 7-4 on Tuesday at the BKT Tires & OK Tire World Men's Curling Championship.

The game turned in the sixth end when Retornaz was drawing against three. His stone was light, giving Canada a steal and a 6-3 lead.

The teams exchanged singles and after a blanked ninth end, Canada ran Italy out of rocks to win it.

Bottcher (6-2) entered Draw 14 in a three-way tie for fourth place behind Norway, Russia and Sweden.

Canada will play China on Tuesday night at the Markin MacPhail Centre. Round-robin play continues through Friday afternoon.

The top six teams will reach the playoffs. The medal games are set for Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2021.