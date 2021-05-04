CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson won a second straight game at the women's world curling championship with a 10-4 victory Tuesday over Italy.

At 3-5, the host country still faces an uphill climb to be among Friday's six teams advancing to the qualification round.

Einarson was to face Scotland in Tuesday evening's draw. Canada downed both South Korea and the Italians after starting the championship 1-5.

The top six teams at the world championship also qualify their countries to compete in women's curling in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The rest of the Olympic field will be determined by an qualifying tournament in December.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2021.