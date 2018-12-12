Who will be king of the crease for Canada?

Team Canada World Junior hopeful Alex Formenton appeared to suffer a leg injury with only seconds remaining in overtime in a tuneup against the U Sports All-Stars according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.

Alex Formenton appeared to suffer a leg injury (knee?) with only seconds remaining in overtime. Hobbled off ice in obvious pain. Couldn’t put any weight on it as he was assisted by trainers to get to the dressing room. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) December 13, 2018

He hobbled off the ice in obvious pain and could not put any weight on his right leg as he was assisted by the training staff to the dressing room.

Formenton is one of 34 players in Team Canada's camp vying for one of the sports on the World Juniors roster after he was loaned out by the Ottawa Senators.

In nine games with the Sens so far this season, the 19-year-old has one goal.

He was selected in the second round (No. 47 overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.