Canada's Dabrowski to battle in women's doubles final on TSN

Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and partner Yifan Xu will take on Barbora Strycova and Su-Wei Hsieh in the women’s doubles final at Wimbledon.

following the men's final

The matchup was originally scheduled to be played Saturday but was postponed until Sunday because the men's doubles final has stretched to a fifth set.

That match — Juan-Sebastian Caval and Robert Farah against Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin — was already past the 4-hour mark when it headed to a fifth set after four tiebreakers.

Darkness was approaching, so the retractable roof at Centre Court was closed, further delaying things.