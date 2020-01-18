Canada's Elena Gaskell took the bronze medal on Saturday at a ski slopestyle World Cup event in Seiser Alm, Italy.

Gaskell, an 18-year-old from Vernon, B.C., scored 79.68 to finish third.

American Caroline Claire won the gold with 86.13 points while Norway's Johanne Killi was second with 81.30.

Gaskell was fifth in qualifying for the event Friday.

She was coming off an eighth-place finish at a World Cup in France last week.

Etienne Geoffroy Gagnon was the top Canadian on the men's side in sixth place.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2020.