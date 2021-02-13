LAS VEGAS — Illness forced Canadian flyweight Gillian (The Savage) Robertson off the UFC 258 undercard Saturday night.

The UFC did not specify the illness other than to say it was not COVID-19 related. Robertson's bout against American Miranda (Fear The) Maverick was cancelled.

The main event at the UFC's Apex production facility pitted welterweight champion Kamara (The Nigerian Nightmare) Usman against Gilbert (Durinho) Burns, ranked No. 1 among 170-pound contenders.

Robertson, a 25-year-old native of Niagara Falls, Ont., who makes her home in Port Saint Lucie, Fla., was hoping to bounce back from a unanimous decision loss to Brazilian Taila Santos on Dec. 19 in Las Vegas.

Robertson (9-5-0) came into the Santos fight ranked 13th among 125-pound UFC contenders, having won two straight and four of her last five fights. But she fell out of the rankings after the loss, with Santos taking over her position.

The 23-year-old Maverick (8-2-0) won her UFC debut in October, stopping Liana (She Wolf) Jojua in the first round.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2021