LAS VEGAS — Canadian flyweight Gillian (The Savage) Robertson collected US$50,000 for her third-round submission win over American Cortney (Cast Iron) Casey on Saturday's UFC Fight Night card in Las Vegas.

Robertson, a native of Niagara Falls, Ont., who fights out of Coconut Creek, Fla., had a basic purse of $25,000 with a matching win bonus, according to figures released Monday by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Casey made $53,000, missing out on a similar win bonus.

Quebec City middleweight Marc-Andre (Power Bar) Barriault earned $28,000, including a $14,000 win bonus, for stopping Poland's Oskar Piechota ($20,000) in the second round.

The commission figures do not necessarily tell the whole financial picture since the UFC only details certain bonuses.

Curtis Blades, ranked third among heavyweight contenders, made $180,000 for his main event win by decision over No. 7 Alexander Volkov ($80,000).

Veteran Jim Miller had a good night, making $258,000 for his first-round submission win over Roosevelt (The Predator) Roberts at a catchweight of 160 pounds. Miller's haul in his 35th career UFC bout included a $104,000 win bonus and $50,000 performance of the night bonus.

Roosevelt earned $25,000.

Josh Emmett picked up $202,000 for his decision win over Shane (Hurricane) Burgos ($125,000) in a co-main event slugfest. Both men earned a $50,000 fight of the night bonus.

Featherweight Justin (Guitar Hero) Jaynes made $74,000, including a $50,000 performance of the night bonus, for winning his UFC debut on short notice over Frank (The Crank) Camacho ($25,000).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2020.