LINZ, Austria — Canadian rowers Hillary Janssens and Caileigh Filmer qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by winning the bronze medal Saturday in the women's pairs event at the world rowing championships.

Janssens, of Cloverdale, B.C., and Filmer, of Victoria, finished the race in seven minutes 26.52 seconds.

Grace Prendergast and Kerri Gowler of New Zealand won gold in 7:21.35 and Annabelle McIntyre and Jessica Morrison of Australia took silver in 7:23.62.

"We knew we had a really good shot, but we haven't been tested yet against Australia, New Zealand and the U.S.," said Janssens. "Caileigh did a really good job calling that race and staying calm the whole time. We left it all out there and we are super proud of what we accomplished today."

Janssens and Filmer will also compete Sunday as part of the women's eight crew. New Zealand and Australia are also doubling up in both races.

The Canadian men's pair of Conlin McCabe and Kai Langerfeld finished second in the B Final to also secure an Olympic berth.

"We had three races that were do or die and if you mess it up, the Olympics are on the line," said Langerfeld. "It feels really good to get the job done. We have a world-class program and we know we are one of the fastest pairs in the world. We demonstrated that multiple times over the week."

Canada also secured an Olympic berth in the women's four event with Madison Mailey, Sydney Payne, Jennifer Martins and Stephanie Grauer racing to second place finish in the B Final.

The women's four will be raced in Tokyo as an Olympic event for the first time since 1992.