LONDON — Canadian international Jessie Fleming has won the Barclays FA Women's Super League player of the month award for November.

The Chelsea midfielder beat out Reading’s Natasha Dowie, Manchester City’s Lauren Hemp, Arsenal’s Kim Little and Tottenham’s Ria Percival.

The 23-year-old from London, Ont., was rewarded for impressive performances against Aston Villa, Manchester City and Birmingham. Chelsea won all three games with Fleming playing a role in each.

She scored the winning goal against Aston Villa and opened the scoring in the Blues' 4-0 win over Manchester City. Fleming, who has won 94 caps for Canada, wrapped up the month by assisting Sam Kerr for the first of her three goals in a 5-0 win over Birmingham.

Chelsea sits second in the league standings, one point behind Arsenal. Chelsea won 3-0 when the two teams met in the Women’s FA Cup final last Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2021.