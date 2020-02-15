SIGULDA, Latvia — Canada's Justin Kripps and Ben Coakwell won bronze in a World Cup two-man bobsled race Saturday.

Kripps, from Summerland, B.C., and Coakwell, from Saskatoon, were fifth after the opening run but moved onto the podium when two sleds crashed in the final heat.

The Canadians finished with a two-run time of one minute 39.53 seconds.

"It was a pretty crazy race with a couple of crashes, and we were just trying to be consistent," said Kripps. "It worked out because we were fast at the bottom. This is a really fun, very technical track."

Latvia's Oskars Kibermanis and Matiss Miknis won gold in 1:39.20 and Germany's Francesco Friedrich and Martin Grothkopp took silver in 1:39.27.

Competition continues Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2020.