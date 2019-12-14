THAIWOO, China — Mikael Kingsbury skied to a second place finish while Justine Dufour-Lapointe stood tall in third for the women at Saturday's single mogul World Cup event in Thaiwoo, China.

Kingsbury, from Deux-Montagnes, Que., took the silver medal with a final-run score of 86.29 missing the gold medal spot by .6.

After getting the top score in qualifications, Kingsbury settled for second place behind Japan's Ikuma Horishima who is "a good friend and fierce competitor" according to Kingsbury. France's Benjamin Cavet rounded out the men's podium.

Dufour-Lapointe finished with 74.29 points behind France's Perrine Laffont (81.37) and Kazakhstan's Yulia Galysheva (79.77).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2019.