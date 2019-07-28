Canada's Leblanc second at CDPHP Open

ALBANY, N.Y. — Maude-Aimee Leblanc of Sherbrooke, Que., shot a 2-under 69 to tie for second on Sunday at the Symetra Tour's CDPHP Open.

American Robynn Ree fired a 4-under 67 in the final round to win the tournament at 13 under.

Yujeong Son and Holly Clyburn tied with Leblanc at 12 under.

Leblanc was co-leader with Ingrid Gutierrez Nunez after Saturday's second round at 10 under.

Samantha Richdale (73) of Kelowna, B.C., tied for 47th at 2 under and Hannah Hellyer (73) of Stirling, Ont., tied for 56th at even par.