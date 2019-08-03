SUVA, Fiji — Canada's men's rugby team fell 38-13 to Fiji on Saturday in their second test match at the Pacific Nations Cup.

Kainoa Lloyd had the lone try for the Canadians. He scored off a turnover just before halftime.

Fiji led 19-13 after a tight first half but tries to Peni Ravai and Josua Tuisova in the first eight minutes of the second half made the lead 31-13 and put the result beyond doubt. Mesulame Dolokoto scored Fiji's sixth try 10 minutes before full time.

Viliame Mata, Peceli Yato and captain Leone Nakarawa scored first half tries for Fiji.

Canada began the six-team tournament, which serves as a warmup for the Rugby World Cup in September, with a 47-19 loss to the United States in Colorado last Saturday.

Canada is ranked 21st in the world, compared to No. 9 for Fiji. The Pacific Islanders, five-time winners of the tournament, were coming off a 34-21 away loss to No. 11 Japan.

The Canadian team will remain in Fiji to face No. 14 Tonga in Lautoka next Friday.

— With files from The Associated Press